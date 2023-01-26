Oakland police searching for suspects still at large in Rudsdale school shooting

Police are asking the public for help in identifying suspects involved in the mass shooting at Rudsdale High School that ultimately killed one.

On Sept. 28, 2022, alleged gang members entered the school's King Estates Campus and shot a security guard, counselor, two students, and two carpenters were shot. Kazuhiro David Sakurai, a carpenter according to The Associated Press, was one of those shot that day.

The Oakland Police Department reported he died from complications from his gunshot injuries on Nov. 17, 2022.

Oakland police earlier suggested the shooting was related to gang violence and was targeted.

"I am saddened yet again, as our community is the victim of gun violence. The most vulnerable people in our community are our children. A school is a place where our children should not have to worry about being a victim of gun violence…" said Chief of Police LeRonne L. Armstrong in part of a statement.

Then-mayor Libby Schaaf also shared a statement condemning the violence at the school.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rudsdale High School reopens after shooting on campus

"…we will do what we do best in Oakland, which is to wrap our arms around communities that have been traumatized by yet another incident of senseless gun violence…I say, as a mayor and as a mother of high school students, we have to do better," she said.

SEE ALSO: Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder

Officials did not clarify if the students were the ones targeted and if the staff was collateral damage.

Police said they believe while there were two gunmen, three suspects are wanted and remain at large.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.