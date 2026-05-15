Oakland Promise celebrates a decade of changing young lives

The Brief Oakland Promise is celebrating 10 years of providing scholarships and mentorship to Oakland public school students. Over the past decade, the nonprofit has helped 8,600 students and awarded more than $40 million in scholarships. The Class of 2026 includes 1,600 scholarship recipients who are now stepping onto pathways to higher education.



The Oakland community came together on Thursday evening to celebrate a major milestone for local youth, marking a decade of a program dedicated to sending public school students to college and beyond.

Oakland Promise, a nonprofit organization operating in partnership with the city, celebrated its 10th anniversary by honoring its past and present scholarship recipients. The program provides economic mobility through education by offering mentorship and scholarships to vocational schools, as well as two and four-year colleges.

Over the past decade, the nonprofit has helped 8,600 students and awarded more than $40 million in scholarships.

The Class of 2026 includes 1,600 scholarship recipients who are now stepping onto pathways to higher education.

"We know that if a kid earns a degree... over their lifetime, they're going to make over a million dollars more than if they didn't earn a post-secondary [degree]," said Sandra Ernst, CEO of Oakland Promise.

Members of the Class of 2026 shared powerful stories of rising above life's challenges, proving that Oakland Promise makes it possible to fulfill the dream of attending college.

Overcoming hardships

Oakland Promise, a nonprofit organization operating in partnership with the city, celebrated its 10th anniversary by honoring its past and present scholarship recipients. May 14, 2026

What they're saying:

Among this year’s recipients was Madison Jackson.

Raised by her aunt, who sadly passed away when Madison was just 11 years old, the 17-year-old faced unimaginable obstacles.

"There were times when I was homeless. I had to figure out housing on my own," Madison recalled. "No child should need to figure out where they need to live."

But those challenges built—rather than broke—her resolve.

Madison went on to become the captain of Fremont High School's varsity cheer team. Now, she is planning to attend a Historically Black University in North Carolina.

"My story was hard, but I made it into something great," Madison said. "Live to the best of your ability, because you're going to have trouble, you're going to have hardships. Don't let that disqualify you; let that prepare you for something bigger."

A legacy of hope

The event also looked back at the students who paved the way.

Rickey Jackson was among the very first students to receive help from Oakland Promise when the program launched in 2016.

While attending Oakland Technical High School, Rickey was a student leader and played on the varsity basketball team.

Oakland Promise helped him become the first person in his family to attend college. He ultimately graduated from Cal State East Bay, where he majored in business.

"In life, the biggest thing is hope. I feel like I've given my family hope—it's possible," Rickey said from the podium. "Whatever you want to do, you can do by putting your mind to it. This program changed my life."

A community celebration

Why you should care:

The initiative continues to fulfill its promise by creating opportunities for generations of students to come.

State Assemblymember Mia Bonta, who served as Oakland Promise’s very first CEO, noted the profound impact the organization has on the community.

"We are in moments that can feel very tough every single day as we live our daily lives," Bonta said. "This moment is one of great celebration."

Over the past ten years, leaders with Oakland Promise say the program has helped a total of 8,600 students and awarded more than $40 million in scholarships—proving these young people are a shining example of the best Oakland has to offer.

Amber Lee is a reporter for KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU, or Twitter @AmberKTVU.