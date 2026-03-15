Oakland Roots open season with high energy and E-40 halftime show

The Brief Fans say the team represents Oakland culture, diversity, and pride in a city that has lost several major pro sports teams. Bay Area hip hop legend E-40 performed at halftime and is a new co-owner of the team.



The Oakland Roots SC opened their home season Saturday night with a 2 to 1 win and a packed crowd at the Oakland Coliseum, bringing together soccer, music, and Oakland pride.

At the Coliseum

About 14,500 fans filled the stands to watch the Roots face New Mexico United in a USL Championship matchup Saturday evening.

By the numbers:

The turnout marked the second largest crowd in Roots history and the highest attended USL Championship match in the league so far this season.

Fans cheered, sported Roots gear, and celebrated what many described as a return of big game energy to the Coliseum.

"This vibe that you get here is the closest to feeling what Oakland is really about. Diversity, eclecticism, just everybody out here to celebrate the town," said fan Jan Burnett of Union City.

The atmosphere included a halftime performance from Bay Area hip hop legend E-40, who recently joined the club’s ownership group. He told KTVU performing carried extra meaning because of his new role as a co-owner.

"Being part of the team, being a co-owner, being from Vallejo and being able to represent Oakland," E-40 said. "Oakland is the mecca of the Bay to me and to many others. To be in this arena right here, it is groovy. I am excited. I am elated."

Filling a sports void in Oakland

What they're saying:

For many longtime residents, the Roots have become a source of pride in a city that has seen several major professional teams leave in recent years.

"Being an Oakland native, we love it because we lost many of our sports teams," said Robert Alexander of Union City. "To have a soccer team, which is a worldwide sport represent Oakland means everything to us Oakland natives."

Others said the atmosphere reminded them of the energy that once filled the stadium for football games.

"If you remember when the Raiders were here, it is kind of the same vibe," said Oakland resident Omar Sanchez. "It is very electric. Everybody is in unison and we are all here to support."

Dig deeper:

Saturday’s match marked the second season the Roots will play their home games at the Coliseum.

E-40 also hinted he may have something new in the works for the team and its fans.

The rapper is part of a growing ownership group that includes fellow Bay Area artists Richie Rich, G-Eazy, and P-Lo, who also appeared at the game, and are co-owners.

Before kickoff, the team also honored longtime beloved Oakland coach John Beam with a tribute video, with members of his family in attendance.