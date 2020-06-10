Oakland school board introduces resolution for police-free schools

A resolution was introduced Wednesday evening to end the use of

police in schools in the Oakland Unified School District, a spokesman for the district said.

As of about 7:45 p.m., two members of the board of education had

introduced a resolution to end the use of police, spokesman John Sasaki said.

The resolution has the support of the superintendent.

"I am recommending that we move forward with a district wide

safety plan to ensure safe, healthy and positive school environments for students and adults WITHOUT a school district police department," Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said in a letter to the board and the community.

Trammel was tasked by the board on March 4 to develop a safety

plan if the board decided to reduce the use of police in schools.

Trammell said Wednesday night she intends to have that plan

"completed, and ready for adoption and implementation by the end of December 2020, pending negotiations with labor."

The demands for a police-free school district have gone on for 10

years, according to the Black Organizing Project, whose leaders have led those demands.

While Wednesday's resolution, the George Floyd Resolution to

Eliminate the Oakland School Police Department, appears to have enough support to pass this summer, not all board members are on board, a spokesperson for BOP said.

"We still see a little bit of resistance" on the part of board members, spokesperson Jasmine Williams said.

Williams said board President Jody London has not sat in

solidarity with other board members and two others just recently have shifted their support in favor of a district without police.

Therefore, Williams and others are not counting on the board to

vote yes to eliminate the Police Department until the votes are cast, she said.

The board will likely vote this summer, Sasaki said.

London could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

