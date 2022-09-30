article

Oakland police are investigating a shooting in the Laurel district on Friday afternoon.

Two people were struck by gunfire in the area of 39th Avenue and Masterson Street shortly after 2:15 p.m., said the police department.

One of the victims was treated by police and paramedics at the site of the shooting while the other victim traveled privately to a hospital. Their conditions are not known yet.

The city has been rattled by a recent series of shootings, including one at a school that left six people injured on Wednesday.

Officials, including Mayor Libby Schaaf and Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong have begun calling for increased federal assistance to combat the startling levels of violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.