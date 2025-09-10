Oakland shop owner opens fire on robbery suspects, killing 2, police union says

The Brief An Oakland shop owner opened fire on several attempted robbery suspects, the police officers union said on Wednesday. The owner of a Cash For Gold shop shot five people, killing 2 at the 7100 block of International Blvd. The 3 surviving suspects are in custody at the hospital. The shop owner was injured but is expected to be OK.



The Oakland Police Department held an impromptu news conference Wednesday night after a fatal shooting on International Boulevard in Oakland. KTVU has learned a shop owner exchanged gunfire with several attempted robbery suspects and that two suspects have been killed.

Gunfire exchange

The Oakland police officer's union initially said multiple people were shot at a pawn shop at 7100 International Blvd. KTVU learned of the shooting just before 8 p.m.

The Oakland Police Officer's Association said an attempted robbery took place at the Cash For Gold shop on International Blvd. and 71st Avenue at around 7:45 p.m.

Oakland police at a Cash for Gold shooting on International Blvd. on Sept. 10, 2025.

Police confirmed they responded to multiple reports of a shooting and to a silent alarm that was pushed at the shop's location by an employee. Police said they arrived within five minutes and that there were two employees at the shop during the shooting. When officers arrived, they located multiple people who were struck by gunfire.

The police union said a group of five suspects entered the shop where gunfire with the shop's owner was exchanged. They said two of the suspects were killed.

Police said one of the suspects died inside the business and the other died at the hospital.

Three other suspects were injured and were taken to the hospital. The three injured suspects are said to be in police custody at the hospital. However, a deputy at the scene said no arrests were made.

We were told the shop owner was also shot and is recovering in the hospital. A friend of the shop owner said he is expected to be OK. Police confirmed the employee who was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The other employee was not injured, according to police.

Police said the identities of the persons killed are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Police described a chaotic scene upon arrival and that there were multiple casings on the scene along with several firearms.

Bystanders frustrated

One bystander expressed frustration with the level of the crime in the area.

"My kids are scared when I go to the store, because there’s no telling what’s going to happen," said one woman who did not give her name. "The response ain't coming fast enough, you hear what I’m saying?"

What's next:

Police said they will hold a news conference on Thursday with more information about this case. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee's office said she is aware and deeply frustrated by this incident.

OPD said the investigation is ongoing.

