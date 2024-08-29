Retail theft sting's success hailed by Oakland, state leaders

The Brief 22 suspects arrested Large, state-wide theft ring Case not connected to murder of Oakland officer



State and Oakland officials, on Thursday, hailed the success of a program geared to take dangerous criminals off the streets.

"This is a win. This is a win, again, not only for Oakland, not only for Alameda County, but for the whole State of California," said Mayor Sheng Thao, (D) Oakland.

She and Oakland police leaders stood shoulder-to-shoulder while basking in the success of Operation Ceasefire, which targets retail theft crime rings.

Earlier in the day Attorney General Rob Bonta, appearing in Santa Cruz for a news conference, said 22 people faced 32 felony charges as part of the state-wide sting.

"These retail thefts were carried out at cannabis dispensaries usually after hours at night," said Bonta.

He said the nine-month investigation into 15 incidents spans nine counties, from Eureka to San Diego.

Officials say 1,000 lbs. of cannabis plants were stolen during multiple commercial burglaries, which totaled over $1 million in value.

Oakland officials said they reached out for help from the state in February.

"The subjects involved were also part of groups and gangs in the city of Oakland," said Oakland Asst. Police Chief Frederick Shavies. "The group spanned multiple criminal street gangs here in the city of Oakland. And that the crimes were multi-jurisdictional."

Oakland police investigators said there were two-dozen commercial burglaries since last Fall, and that half of the 22 suspects are from this city or from Alameda County.

"Many of these folks, they live here however they also commit crimes not only in our city but our neighboring cities," said Mayor Thao. "We’re getting illegal because of these take-downs; we’ve gotten a dozen or more of these guns off of our streets. That means California is safer and Oakland is safer for that."

Oakland officials said this operation is not linked to the death of city police officer Tuan Le. He was shot and killed while answering a burglary call in December at a marijuana dispensary.

Officials said all of those arrested have been arraigned and bailed out of jail in Santa Cruz County, where half of the crimes were committed.

