Oakland teachers threaten to strike over COVID safety protocol as deadline looms

With a midnight deadline fast approaching, the Oakland Unified School District and educators are negotiating over COVID protocols in the hopes of avoiding a teachers' strike.

This afternoon, a car caravan and art display took place in front of the Alameda County Office of Education in support of the teachers. They're hoping to drum up support on both the local and county level.

The teachers' union says this is about getting the tools they need to keep everyone safe in the classroom. An ultimatum has been issued and the clock is ticking down.

Oakland teachers say if their COVID safety demands aren't met by midnight tonight, they may vote to strike.

"We call on all of our elected officials. We call on the county and the state to provide our students with the resources that they deserve," said president of the Oakland Education Association, Keith Brown.

Among the demands: that there be weekly COVID testing at all schools, high quality masks for all students and staff, and an adult covering each classroom when there's a vacancy.

The Oakland Education Association, which represents the teachers, says about 10% of teachers are currently out sick.

Among them, Tammy Coleman. "The kids that have been identified positive in my classroom have been tested but what about the kids that have been in prolonged contact with my kids?" says Coleman, a second grade teacher at Grass Valley Elementary.

Students say they're concerned too.

"I don't want students like me to have that worry...that if we do one wrong thing it could lead to our entire family getting COVID," says student Alex Ibarra.

Oakland's school district said safety is a priority and that there have been eight agreements with the union over the course of the pandemic, the most recent in July.

Their statement goes on to say, "despite the challenges we are all facing, we are very hopeful that the District and OEA will yet again find a way to reach an agreement."

Some parents think a strike is unnecessary.

"I think the district is doing their best, I really appreciate everything they're doing," said parent Rand Kaiser.

Union members say avoiding a strike would be their preference too.

"Right now we are pushing the district to make a commitment to our families. We want to be able to keep schools open," said teacher Mayra Alvarado. She adds, "But our community needs more and we need it now."

There is a final negotiating session happening this evening. And the union president says they appear to be making progress.

However, if things don't go well, a strike vote could take place in the next few days.