Oakland Tech football player, honor roll student accepted to 7 universities

Omar Staples is both a football player and honor roll student at Oakland Technical High School who was accepted to seven universities across the country.

And on Wednesday afternoon, Omar chose Stanford University in an event cheered on by the Oakland Unified School District community.

"I chose Stanford because of its academics and athletics," Omar, 17, told KTVU on Thursday. "It's the best of both worlds."

Plus, he added, Stanford has produced man NFL players – something he too, aspires to be.

It doesn't hurt, Omar added, that the campus is 40 minutes from his home, which will keep him close to his father, a physican's assistant, his mother, a project manager, and his stepdad, who owns his own business. He 12-year-old brother attends Edna Brewer Middle School and his 24-year-old brother already graduated college.

Stanford seems excited to have Omar, too. A photographer already took pictures of him in his new cardinal red uniform.

"Welcome to the Farm," Stanford University tweeted.

Staples is a student at Tech's Health Academy and has a 3.8 GPA, and was also accepted at Arizona State, Oregon State, San Jose State, Washington State, Utah State and the University of Pennsylvania.

The edge rusher also made 2022 First Team All Conference in the Oakland Athletic League, he was 2021 OAL Defensive MVP, and OAL Co-MVP in 2019.

He was a Top 3 Performer on Defense in the ESPN Elite Underclassmen Camp.

And when he's not playing football, he also plays varsity basketball.

Omar said he keeps his life in balance by following a routine.

Up at 5:30 a.m., work out until 8 a.m., school, practice, homework. Friends and parties on the weekend.

"You have to work hard," he said. "Sports is a full-time job. Academics is a full-time job."

Omar's story drew immediate praise on social media.

"Amazing! Hard work and dedication, wonderful accomplishment," one woman wrote.

"Love, love, love this!" another woman posted on Instagram. "Congratulations young king! This is definitely worth celebrating."