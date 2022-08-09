Oakland Technical High School receives threat against 'non-white' students, police investigating

Oakland Technical High School received threats of violence targeting "non-white" students, according to the school's principal on Tuesday. Oakland Police Department is sending additional patrols to the school following the threat on social media.

In principal Martel Price's letter to the school community, Price alerted about the threat posted on a private Instagram account called, ‘OT Confessions.'

In addition to having more officers near or on campus, the school will also have additional culture and climate ambassadors on campus. The principal said they will maintain a visible adult presence at the school this week.

Oakland police are investigating the threat. The principal's letter read, "We understand this is far from the kind of news students and families want to receive at the beginning of the school year. For anyone who is feeling upset by this situation, we have behavioral health services on campus." If students have been negatively impacted by the post, they are encouraged to reach out to resources on campus such as guidance counselors, for support.