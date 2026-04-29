Oakland to use street barriers to curb sex work in known hotspot

The Brief Oakland plans to install temporary barriers on side streets off International Boulevard to disrupt sex work activity. Residents and business owners say the plan may only shift the problem rather than eliminate it.



The city of Oakland is rolling out a pilot program aimed at reducing sex work in a well-known corridor by blocking access to side streets.

A reputation that precedes itself

What we know:

The effort, led by City Councilmember Charlene Wang, would install temporary barriers along side streets near International Boulevard, an area often referred to as "The Blade."

The goal is to limit access for Johns and disrupt activity that officials say typically happens off the main street.

"This pilot proposal is essentially to put up some water-filled traffic barriers along the streets of 9th, 10th and 11th Avenue off of International Boulevard," said Wang. "This is an area where there's an elementary school as well as a health clinic. And really the intention is, since much of the trafficking activity takes place on the side streets off of International. International is like the main corridor. But you know, the purchasing activity happens on the side streets, is to block off those areas so that can't happen there."

Wang said pushing activity onto International Boulevard could make enforcement easier for Oakland police.

"In some ways, it's to force it onto International Boulevard. That way it makes it easier for the police to do their job," Wang said.

The proposal follows a similar effort a few years ago, when barriers were installed along 16th Avenue.

Community reaction mixed

The backstory:

At a community meeting at the Department of Transportation on Monday, Wang said some people raised concerns about traffic and parking impacts.

Wang said the barriers would complement an ordinance she passed earlier this year targeting Johns and traffickers with fines that support survivors. A new state law that took effect in January also increases penalties, including making it a felony in some cases to buy sex from minors. She added that Oakland Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and Vice Unit have been conducting weekly enforcement operations with some success.

Still, some residents and business owners remain skeptical, saying the strategy may simply push the problem elsewhere.

"No, I don’t think so. They’ve been here for so long, at the corner," said David Nguyen, who runs Autolectrics Car Wash.

Wang acknowledged uncertainty about the results.

"It’s an experiment. Honestly, I think it’s a 50/50 chance that it’ll be successful," she said. "We’ll have to see how it plays out in the city of Oakland," she said.

The pilot program is expected to begin in June and does not require full City Council approval. There is no set end date.

The Source: Councilmember Charlene Wang, Interviews with people on and near International Boulevard