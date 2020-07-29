Oakland Zoo reopens after more than four months of heeding shelter-in-place orders

article

The Oakland Zoo reopens to the public on Wednesday for the first time in more than four months; it was shut down during the shelter-in-place orders to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The zoo is limiting guest capacity to 2,500 per day, which is about one-third of what it normally would be.

Tickets must be bought in advance.

The zoo's funds have been drained during the coronavirus shut down, and officials say the reduced ticket revenue still won't be enough to cover costs.

Some new animals have been introduced to the zoo since its closure, including a giraffe, baboon, and seven newborn American buffalo.

Doors open at 9 a.m. For ticket reservations, click here.