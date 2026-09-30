Oakland's Skyline High School cancels remainder of its football season

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The Brief Oakland Skyline High School announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2026 football season on Wednesday. The school's principal told the community the decision was due to lack of players, injuries and transfers. This is not the first Bay Area high school to come to this decision. Homecoming will still go with the athletics focus on the school's flag football and girls' volleyball team.



Oakland's Skyline High confirmed on Wednesday that the remainder of the 2026 football season is canceled.

Rest of football season canceled

The school said they didn't have enough players and that injuries, transfers and other circumstances contributed to an early end to the season.

Skyline High School Principal Rebecca Huang wrote a letter to the school community saying it was a decision that was not taken lightly and that the Oakland Athletic League, Oakland Section of the CIF, and the High School Network, were consulted in making this call.

In the letter, Huang noted that last Friday's scheduled game had to be canceled due to these circumstances. She said that's when they knew they wouldn't have the number of players to complete the season.

"We recognize how disappointing this news is for our student-athletes, families, staff, alumni, and countless supporters of Skyline Football. We especially want to acknowledge our players and coaches for the time, effort and commitment you have given to the program this season," Huang wrote.

Homecoming focus shifts

The principal said homecoming festivities during the week of October 12 through 17 will see some adjustments. Huang said the focus will shift to the flag football and girls' volleyball teams' home games that week.

School officials say they will focus on recruiting more JV and Varsity student athletes. They hope the football program can return next school year.

Storied history

Skyline High has had a storied history with their football program. Legendary Coach John Beam led the team to multiple championships in the 1980s and 1990s, producing more Division I athletes than any other school in Northern California. That's more than 100 players total.

Other Bay Area schools affected

Dig deeper:

This is not the first Bay Area school to have their high-school football season cut short.

Last week, we reported Mt. Diablo High School in Concord, similarly cut their season short due to player injuries and roster shortages. The plan there is to develop the JV team so they can return to play varsity next year. The school only had 16 healthy players when the call to cancel the season was made.

The list of local schools to suspend or cancel their football seasons is growing, with Richmond High and James Lick High School in San Jose also included in this latest trend.

And it's not just the Bay Area. In our previous coverage, orthopedic surgeon and medical director of the U.S. Center for Sports Medicine, Dr. Rick Lehman, said dwindling team rosters and rising injury concerns are becoming a nationwide trend in youth football.