Oakland’s Zendaya nominated for third Emmy for 'Euphoria' performance

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The Brief Zendaya, a popular Oakland-born actress, was nominated Wednesday for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series" because of her emotional portrayal of Rue in the HBO show, "Euphoria." Zendaya’s performance was viewed more favorably by fans and critics amid the controversy surrounding the series' sexual, fetish-charged storylines in the final season. If she wins, she’ll make history as the youngest three-peat winner in this category.



Zendaya, a popular Oakland-born actress, was nominated Wednesday for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series" because of her emotional portrayal of Rue in the HBO show, "Euphoria."

Her accomplishment comes at such a momentous time in her career as she's been booked and busy throughout the year.

This is Zendaya’s sixth time receiving an Emmy Awards nomination, but it’s her third in this category.

Zendaya nominated for an Emmy Award

What we know:

"Euphoria" is a drama series that revolved around high school students navigating friendship, trauma and love in a world surrounded by drugs, abuse and social media.

The most recent season started releasing episodes in April 2026, and featured a five-year time skip after the events of the second season’s finale.

Zendaya’s performance was viewed more favorably by fans and critics amid the controversy surrounding the series' sexual, fetish-themed storylines in the final season.

This season followed her character, Rue's journey as an adult working under a feared southern kingpin and human trafficker as well as reconnecting with her relationships post-high school.

Zendaya won the award for lead actress in a drama series back in 2020 and 2022 for her performance as the same character, and now she’s in the running for a third. This means she's been nominated for every season of the series.

Her co-star, actor Colman Domingo, was also nominated for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series category for his portrayal of Ali, Rue’s sponsor.

Fellow actresses nominated for lead actress in a drama series are Carrie Coon, Chase Infiniti, Keri Russell and Rhea Seehorn. This is also Infiniti’s first ever Emmy Award nomination.

Zendaya still holds the record for the category’s youngest-ever winner when she won at 24-years-old. If she wins, she’ll make history as the youngest three-peat winner in this category.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Zendaya plays Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria. The Oakland native received her first Emmy nomination on July 28, 2020. (Euphoria/HBO)

Momentous time in career

Dig deeper:

With press tours and interviews, Zendaya's been busy in 2026 as she’s starring in several blockbuster movies.

Movies like "The Drama," "The Odyssey," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Dune: Part Three" all feature the Oakland-born actress.

With an actress who began her journey at the Oakland School for the Arts in middle school before her launch on the Disney Channel, to now starring in highly anticipated releases. Zendaya's influence and journey was one that began in Oakland, but is now spreading beyond this town.

Her Emmy nomination comes as she’s traveling for the world press tour for director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie "The Odyssey."

Starring as Athena, Zendaya will be seen beside a star-studded cast including her husband, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson and Matt Damon. The movie will be released July 17.