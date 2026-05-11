Oakley man involved in deputy shooting dies by suicide in jail: sheriff

The Brief Oakley resident Raymond Smith, 54, died by suicide in jail. He was accused of firing shots at a sheriff's deputy and then trying to kill himself in January.



A man accused of firing on a deputy and who attempted to fatally shoot himself during a standoff with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office earlier this year has apparently died by suicide while incarcerated in jail, the Sheriff's Office said.

Oakley resident Raymond Smith, 54, was originally taken to the hospital after attempting to die by suicide in his cell on May 4, the Sheriff's Office said on Sunday. He had remained in the hospital but died on Sunday morning.

Smith was taken to jail in January on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal contempt of court.

On Jan. 12 just before 11 a.m., a deputy responded to a call about a violation of a restraining order and made a traffic stop on Smith in the 4300 block of Gold Run Drive in Oakley.

"Almost immediately after the stop, the driver came out of the vehicle and fired several shots at the deputy," said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jimmy Lee. "The deputy was not struck and was able to return gunfire."

Smith fled on foot in the neighborhood and a shelter-in-place was issued for residents and schools in the area.

Multiple agencies including the Sheriff's Office, the Oakley Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, East Bay Regional Park Police, and police from Brentwood and Antioch responded.

The Sheriff's Office SWAT team also responded when Smith was found barricaded in his home in the 2700 block of Placer Drive in Oakley.

Officers and deputies attempted to communicate with him for several hours, the Sheriff's Office said, leading to a SWAT armored vehicle approaching the residence.

"A gunshot was heard," said Lee at the time. "The suspect apparently tried to take his own life." ]

Smith was taken to the hospital, where he survived, before he was transferred to the jail to face his charges.

As per protocol, Smith's death is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office.