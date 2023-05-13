OEA announces agreements have been made on Common Good items

The Oakland Education Association (OEA) announced Saturday an agreement has been reached on some Common Good proposals.

OEA said an agreement was reached to include reparations for Black students, resources for unhoused students, and shared governance.

Despite these agreements, the teachers remain on strike.

"We are still on strike, but momentum is on our side," the OEA said in a tweet. "OEA's bargaining team continues to bargain to reach a full Tentative Agreement."

This announcement comes as teachers enter day 8 of the strike. Some parents have started to become frustrated and crossed picket lines, saying the union strike has "gone on for far too long."

Other Northern California school districts with Common Good demands include West Contra Costa Unified and Natomas Unified.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Oakland parents call on striking teachers and district to reach deal

OUSD sent a letter to parents saying they are "pleased" to have reached an agreement on four Common Good issues.

"These agreements are the culmination of discussions that recently occurred outside of the teachers’ contract bargaining process," OUSD said in the letter



This story is developing and will be updated with more information.