'We are frustrated with OEA': Some Oakland parents call for teachers' strike to end

A growing group of Oakland parents say they support teachers, but the union’s strike has gone on for far too long and is harming students.

"It’s a total interruption," said parent Clarence Hunt. "We want our kids back in school, now. We didn’t want them out last week."

Oakland Education Association members began picketing one week ago. Leaders said they’re at the table still negotiating salary, work hours, and its "common good" demands with the district.

"I think the district is feeling the pressure and they’re starting to make movement," OEA President Ismael Armendariz said Thursday during a rally. "This is a fight not just for this generation of students but our future students."

But several parents and teachers tell KTVU they’ve crossed the picket lines to send a message that they’re against the ongoing strike. Many of them would only speak on anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Their frustrations center around childcare, learning loss, final exams and graduation, to name a few.

Some of them said they agree "common good" demands like reparations for Black students, green school campuses, and housing for homeless families are important. But they don’t think it should be negotiated into a contract.

"I love teachers bit this is the wrong issue to have our kids out of school for," Hunt said. "School is a safe place for our kids to be and there’s realistically no reason for OEA to hold our kids hostage."

Oakland parent and District 1 Director Sam Davis said he is hearing from parents who now want to leave the public schools.

He said he’s in favor of the district’s proposal for teachers pay increases up to 22% but wants the union and the district to resolve other conflicts after the teachers return to their classrooms.

"I have a student who’s not in school and every morning it just breaks my heart," Davis said. "He’s not in class, he’s not getting his final exams and there’s a lot he’s missing out on."

Missing out is not new for Oakland students. A strike in 2019 kept kids out of class for several weeks. Then, the coronavirus pandemic closed schools followed by more than a year of virtual learning.

Union leaders argue the strike and class cancelations is not just about increasing teacher pay and retention, but also about improving school conditions and resources.

"We’re going to get there," Armendariz said. "Hang in there."

The union anticipates its members will be back on the picket lines Friday for the seventh day.

The district did not provide any updates on contract negotiations Thursday.

"We are frustrated with OEA," Hunt said. "Stop the strike right now."

Brooks Jarosz is a reporter for KTVU. Email him at brooks.jarosz@fox.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter @BrooksKTVU

Featured article



