On-duty police officer fatally strikes man in Benicia; DA and CHP investigating the death

An on-duty police officer in a patrol car struck and killed a pedestrian in Benicia early Wednesday morning, police said.

In a news release, Interim Chief Mike Greene said that the officer was driving about 2 a.m. in 1900 block of East 2nd Street when his car struck the person, described as a white man who was between 30 to 40 years old.

Police did not say whether the man was in a crosswalk or how fast the patrol car was going at the time. Greene did say that the officer was not responding to a call for service at the time. The scene is near a gas station and convenience store.

Green said that paramedics were immediately called but they could not save the man's life. The officer wasn't injured.

The Solano County Coroner’s Office will now try to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

The officer was immediately removed from the scene and the collision investigation was taken over by the California Highway Patrol and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office. The Benicia Police Department is not involved in the investigation. The collision area will be closed off to traffic for several hours to accommodate the investigation.