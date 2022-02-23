One dead, 3 injured in homeless encampment fire; Firefighters rescued victims trapped in overpass crawl space

article

(KTVU) - One person died and 3 others suffered critical injuries in a fire at a homeless encampment in San Francisco, early Wednesday morning.

The SFFP Public Information Office posted photos of the rescue at the Bosworth Street onramp to southbound Interstate 280.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just after midnight.

They had to access a confined space and rescue the victims, who were apparently trapped in an overpass crawl space.

Three adult victims were rushed to the hospital with critically injuries.

The fourth person died, despite paramedics trying to perform life-saving measures.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area, as crews were still at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.