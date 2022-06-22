One dead after 2 shot on Muni in Castro neighborhood; suspect at large

Two men were shot Wednesday morning on a Muni train in the Castro neighborhood, leaving one of the victims dead.

The suspect is still at large. He was last seen wearing a dark-hooded jacket running away from the station.

The shooting was reported at Market and Castro streets in San Francisco some time around 10 a.m.

At a news conference before noon, San Francisco Police Officer Kathryn Winters said she doesn't know what exactly happened on the train but it does not appear to be a hate-crime or related to any Pride events, noting that the shooting occurred in the city's historically gay neighborhood.

It was some sort of fight that occurred between people who knew each others, officials said.

This weekend, San Francisco will be hosting its massive Pride parade, drawing people from all over the region and world to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Winters assured the public that police would be on high-alert this weekend.

Still, the violence mid-morning was shocking to many, including Supervisor Myrna Melgar.

"Terrible news," she tweeted.

After the shooting, the suspect ran from the Forest Hill and Castro station and the second person was taken to the hospital, officials said.

An hour after the shooting, SkyFox flew overhead, showing a heavy police presence with dozens of officers and patrol cars surrounded the area.

The shooting also reignited the gun debate.

"We have too many guns out there," Melgar tweeted. "Too, too many."

State Sen. Scott Wiener said this shooting is very personal to him, as he lived in the neighborhood for 25 years and taken that train more times than he can count."

"It's absolutely horrific and just so tragic," he said. "This is just another reminder that our society is awash with guns."