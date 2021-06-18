One person injured in early morning shooting along International Boulevard in Oakland

article

A person was shot early Friday morning along International Boulevard in East Oakland, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 2200 block of International Boulevard. Officers were sent to the area to investigate alerts that guns were fired, according to police.

Officers recovered more than two dozen shell casings at two shooting scenes, police said. One was in the 2200 block of International Boulevard and the other nearby on 23rd Avenue, according to police.

During an investigation, officers learned that a victim was at a hospital. The victim was in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information can call the Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3426.