OPD releases video of police shooting that killed marijuana burglary suspect

Oakland Police Dept. released video Friday afternoon of an incident on election night that ended with a marijuana burglary suspect shot dead by police, and left four officers injured.

Jonathan Torres Ramirez, 20, of Oakland, died after officers shot him while he was behind the wheel of a white sedan. Ramirez had just run over the foot of an officer and struck three other officers while driving on the sidewalk near the 1400 block of 92nd Ave.

In the video released Friday, several suspects are seen fleeing on foot and in vehicles as officers arrived.

Officers that night were responding to multiple calls of caravans that were targeting pot shops in Oakland. Police said they received 88 priority calls for service through 3 a.m. the following morning.

Police said an officer discharged their firearm, fatally striking Ramirez. =

Police arrested over a dozen individuals and recovered nine firearms during the incident.

Advertisement

Three of the injured officers were briefly hospitalized. A fourth officer was injured, but did not require hospitalization and was treated at the scene.

Both independent and internal police department investigations of this fatal shooting are being conducted, police said.