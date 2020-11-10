Man connected to pot-grow burglaries shot and killed by Oakland police identified

Oakland Police Department on Tuesday identified a man who they shot and killed during last week's spree of attempted pot shop burglaries and robberies.

Jonathan Torres Ramirez, 20, of Oakland was pronounced dead at the scene by police who were responding to the armed robbery-burglary at 92nd Avenue and Walnut Street on the night of Nov. 3.

Some of the occupants of a commercial building in the 1400 block of 92nd Ave. fled on foot and in vehicles after an attempt to detain those involved.

OPD said three officers needed medical treatment when they were struck by involved vehicles.

Police said an officer discharged their firearm, fatally striking Ramirez.

The injured officers have been released from the hospital. A fourth officer was injured, but did not require hospitalization and was treated at the scene.

Police arrested over a dozen individuals and recovered nine firearms during this incident.

OPD responded to multiple calls of caravans that were targeting pot shops in Oakland during the night of the election. The first call came shortly after 9 p.m. Police said they received 88 priority calls through 3 a.m. the next morning.

Both independent and internal police department investigations of this fatal shooting are being conducted, police said.