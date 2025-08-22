Black Men United prepare if National Guard comes to Oakland

Some East Bay community leaders oppose the possible deployment of the National Guard in Oakland, as they say they're concerned that a military presence on city streets could bring problems.

A group called Black Men United held an event on Thursday night which they described as being part of a movement to improve safety and make lasting changes. The East Bay chapter of Live Free, a national nonprofit, put on this gathering.

They had a conversation about what to do if President Donald Trump deploys the California National Guard in Oakland.

The audience held aith leaders, youth advocates, and community activists.



"We're out here boots on the ground, giving it our all, and we don't need the National Guard here," said Robert McDaniels, a life coach who works for a nonprofit.

Organizers say the work they've been doing with at-risk young people include a violence prevention youth summit and vigils to support the families of homicide victims.

Activists say members of the National Guard do not know the Bay Area or its people.

"What about the 16-year-old boy or girl just walking home from work, and they run into the National Guard, who may immediately say you're a ‘thug?’ How do you determine who's a thug?" said Todd Walker, an organizer with Live Free.

Community activists say they're sharing ideas and strategizing on how to respond if the National Guard comes to Oakland.

Among those in attendance was Stanley Cox, better known as Mistah F.A.B. He provided Dezi Lounge, the space for the event.

"Many folks are only getting the propaganda that's being pushed out there to think that Oakland is just this horrific place. It's not," said Cox.

Organizers say the National Guard is not the solution to violence and crime prevention.



"We already have an issue with officers who are paid in Oakland who do not live in Oakland and have no relationship to Oakland and don't understand Oakland. If the military comes in here, everybody is seen as a target," said Kentrell Killens, an organizer with Live Free.

Moving forward, organizers will be doing outreach work with young people in places such as churches and schools,

letting them know how to react if they see the National Guard in Oakland.

Their advice: don't be confrontational and don't run.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU