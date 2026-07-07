Orphaned bobcat kittens arrive at wildlife center in Saratoga

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The Brief Four orphaned bobcat kittens have arrived for care in the South Bay. The animals will spend the next several months at Wildlife Care Center in Saratoga. They will be released to the wild after experiencing minimal human interaction. The kittens are from Concord, Carmel and two of them came from Kern County.



Four orphaned bobcat kittens have arrived in the South Bay for care and will be released back into the wild, officials say.

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA says this marks the first time ever Wildlife Care Center in Saratoga will take in this type of wild animal.

Where were they found?

In a news release on Tuesday, Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA said the animals come from different areas. The first bobcat came from Concord. It was found alone and was apparently heard crying for several days.

The second was found in Carmel. Officials said the animal was "orphaned, underweight, and heavily burdened with parasites."

The last two to arrive came from Kern County, officials said. They became orphaned when their mother suffered a fall.

After completing their disease quarantines, the bobcats have now acclimated to their new surroundings.

2026/07/06 - Photos an/or videos taken at the Wildlife Care Center in Saratoga, Calif., on Monday, July 6, 2026. Photo by Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA Expand

Care plan

The care center in Saratoga will provide the orphaned kittens with a state-of-the-art facility with enclosures amongst trees for them to climb on 169 acres. Human engagement will be kept at a minimum, officials said. They are expected to call the wildlife center home for the next few months.

2026/07/06 - Photos an/or videos taken at the Wildlife Care Center in Saratoga, Calif., on Monday, July 6, 2026. Photo by Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA Expand

Released to the wild

The Humane Society released video of the felines acting quite rambunctiously and chasing each other in their enclosure.

"The bobcats will remain in our care for an extended period, as young bobcats are not fully independent until approximately 8–10 months of age," said Colleen Crowley, PHS/SPCA Communications Manager. "Our goal is to ensure they maintain a healthy fear of humans and develop hunting, climbing, and survival skills necessary to thrive in the wild before we release them sometime after October."

What you can do:

The Humane Society reminds members of the public who find an injured, sick or orphaned wild animal to call PHS/SPCA at 650-340-7022.

The orphaned bobcat kittens will spend the next several months at Wildlife Care Center in Saratoga. They will be released to the wild after experiencing minimal human interaction. pic.twitter.com/DSucEqYGvy — KTVU (@KTVU) July 8, 2026

The Source Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA