Orphaned mountain lion cub brought to Oakland Zoo

An orphaned mountain lion cub is recuperating at the Oakland Zoo after it was found orphaned more than 150 miles away.

In a Facebook post, the Oakland Zoo said the California Department of Fish and Wildlife brought them the cub – about four weeks – on Monday, after someone in El Dorado County found him wandering alone.

Authorities searched the area by foot and with surveillance cameras hoping to find the cub's mother, but "sadly, no mountain lions were detected in the area for several days and the decision was made to save this orphaned cub," the zoo posted.

The zoo said that the cub, which they nicknamed "Briar," seems to be in fine health. They shared video of the tiny creature during his medical exam and being wrapped in a soft, blue blanket.

The zoo said they will take care of the cub until they can find a permanent place for the wild cat.

The cub is the 27th rescued mountain lion at the Oakland Zoo.

Mountain lion ecosystems have been eroding over the years because of human development, highways, traffic deaths and wildfires.