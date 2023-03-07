Outside Lands 2023 lineup announced

article

Some of music's biggest names will be in San Francisco this summer headlining the Outside Lands music festival.

The San Francisco music festival announced their lineup on Tuesday, just one day before tickets are set to go on sale.

The Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monae and even Shaquille O'Neal will preform in Golden Gate Park Aug. 11-13.

Festival gates will open at 11 a.m. each day and close at 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $499 for general admission, VIP tickets will cost $1,029.

The festival is open to people of all ages.