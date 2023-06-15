Outside Lands organizers propose free San Francisco concert series

article

The company that annually organizes the gigantic Outside Lands music festival, has proposed a free San Francisco concert series at outdoor downtown areas.

Another Planet Entertainment, which stages Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park, is trying to win approval for a plan to hold two to three ticketed concerts in the Polo Fields of Golden Gate Park.

As part of their proposal, they have offered free concerts at Civic Center Plaza, Union Square and on the Embarcadero. The concerts could be held as soon as 2024, Another Planet said. They would even include benefits such as free Muni for concertgoers.

"We look forward to partnering with Rec and Park and providing the many accessible Muni lines that can quickly get concert goers to and from Golden Gate Park," said Jeffrey Tumlin, the city's Municipal Transportation Agency Director of Transportation, in a statement.

The possibility of staging live music in outdoor spaces comes at a time when the future of downtown San Francisco hangs in doubt. There has been a spate of high-profile business closures and widespread complaints about open drug use in the streets.

APE has worked with San Francisco for 15 years to host the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival, which attracts hundreds of thousands of music fans every year.

APE's proposal tentatively goes before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on June 22.