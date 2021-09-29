Overdose suspected in BART passenger's death on train

A dead passenger was found on a BART train at the Pleasant Hill station on Tuesday, the transit system's police said.

Police began investigating after receiving a report of an unresponsive man found on a train bound for San Francisco International Airport.

It's believed that passenger died from a drug overdose.

Officers tried reviving the man with two doses of Narcan, but paramedics pronounced him deceased.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The man's identity has not been released.

Fatalities related to drugs have been surging last couple of years, raising concerns that the global pandemic may be leading to more overdose deaths.

A toxic batch of methamphetamine laced with Fentanyl contributed to a cluster of seven overdose deaths last month among homeless individuals in San Jose.

Advertisement

Just a few weeks ago, a San Francisco woman was dragged to her death as she exited the train, but her dog, which was attached to her waist by a leash, remained onboard as the doors closed and the train departed.