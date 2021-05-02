Pacifica police arrest two Hayward men following earlier pursuit

article

Police in Pacifica arrested two Hayward residents early Saturday after a car chase that ended with a collision.

The chase started about 12:30 a.m. after an officer pulled over a car, suspecting the driver was impaired.

The car yielded near Reina Del Mar and Minerva avenues, but then drove over the curb and sped away, police said in a news release.

The vehicle led officers on a short chase that ended when the suspect's car started driving the wrong way and headed northbound in the southbound lanes of State Route 1.

The car was found abandoned a short time later after it ran into a metal guardrail at Mori Point Road and Bradford Way, police said.

A perimeter was set up, with help from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol, but the suspects weren't immediately found.

About 5:30 a.m., however, a resident in the area of Reina Del Mar Avenue and State Route 1 reported three people asking for a ride after their vehicle had become disabled.

Officers found the three and they were confirmed to be suspects from the earlier car chase.

The driver, 37-year-old year old Abraham Hernandez-Sanchez of Hayward, was arrested on suspicion of crimes including evading arrest, child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail.

One of the passengers, 31-year-old Guadalupe Padilla-Rios of Hayward, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released with a signed promise to appear.

The third person, a 15-year-old boy from Hayward, was released to the custody of his mother.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at (650) 738-7314 and refer to case 21-1087.