Package at Oakland federal building rendered safe; authorities say suspicious device was 'hoax'

A federal building in downtown Oakland was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device was found, authorities said. By 5:30 p.m. the package was rendered safe, according to Alameda County Sheriff's Department. Authorities now characterize the device as a "hoax."

Oakland police said the possible bomb was found at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on Clay Street.

At around 12:30 p.m., a man acting suspiciously was allegedly seen on video leaving the item near some planters in a courtyard.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a written note was included with the device. The FBI said this was a "hoax device designed to get our attention."

The sheriff's office said the device resembled a pipe bomb, though it remains unclear what its actual contents were. Out of abundance of caution, authorities are conducting an additional search around the building.

"It’s got a lot of characteristics that are concerning to us," said Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly during an earlier press conference. Later, he reiterated that it was a hoax device and said he was glad that's what it ended up being and that, "everything worked as designed" regarding the law enforcement response.

Police said they are concerned about a device left in a courtyard at the Oakland federal building by a man who was acting suspiciously. (KTVU FOX 2)

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was dispatched to the area around 12:45 p.m. to investigate, Kelly said. Oakland firefighters also responded to the scene.

"We are working with our local and federal partners to keep the scene safe while we work the problem," the sheriff's department said on Twitter.

The area of Clay Street, between 11th and 14th streets was evacuated and closed off to the public.

SkyFOX flew above the area and observed numerous law enforcement vehicles cordoning off the area.

The FBI was brought in to assist in the investigation.

In summer of 2020, a federal officer was killed and his partner was shot at this federal building.