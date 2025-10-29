Parents on alert after man recorded trespassing on school campuses, stealing from classrooms

article

The Brief The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District alerted parents on Wednesday that an adult man had been recorded trespassing on three different campuses. The man reportedly stole credit cards and other personal belongings from classrooms. A letter from the district states the man has reportedly trespassed at multiple other Bay Area schools as well.



A letter to parents from Torie Gibson, the superintendent of the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District states that a man has been recorded on security cameras entering three district campuses and going into classrooms to steal personal belongings and credit cards. The letter also states the perpetrator has committed similar crimes at other Bay Area schools but does not state which ones or how many incidents have been reported.

"The thefts were discovered when affected staff noticed and reported fraudulent activity on their cards. Security footage identified an unfamiliar individual near the classrooms, and this evidence has been shared with the Livermore Police Department," the letter to parents states. "This individual has reportedly targeted schools across the region and often appears friendly and approachable. He may pretend to be on the phone, looking for a classroom, or picking up a student, and is typically dressed in dark clothing, sometimes wearing a hat or mask."

What you can do:

The letter to parents states the individual, who has not been identified, states that he tends to enter schools during busy periods, including dismissal or after-school hours, and uses easily accessible entry points including multipurpose room entrances or propped open gates.

The Livermore School District urged parents to help prevent strangers trespassing on campuses in future by:

Entering campus only through the main office and checking in as a visitor.

Wearing a visitor badge and ensuring it is visible

Not allowing others to ‘tailgate’ or enter through gates or doors not designed for public entry.

Reminding students not to open gates or doors for anyone who is not staff.

Reporting suspicious individuals or activity to the school office or the Livermore Police Department at (925)371-4987.

Staff are cautioned to wear district-issued identification at all times, approach anyone not wearing an approved badge, and keep classrooms locked at all times, whether they are occupied or not.





