Parker Elementary activists in Oakland insist they didn't bring gun to occupied school

In Oakland, community members who support the parents occupying Parker Elementary School have been preparing for a confrontation with police

That's after they received a notice to vacate the premises on Tuesday.

The notice claims people at the school may have been engaging in quote "unlawful activity" and say there is evidence a gun was taken onto the property.

"We had a beautiful summer program here," said Azlinah Tambu, the mother of a Parker student. "We've always been peaceful and OUSD claims that we have had firearms on campus, which is absolutely not true. We feel that this is a way that they are using to try to remove us from the building."

Oakland city council member Carroll Fife joined the Parker parents.

Fife heads up the city's Public Safety Committee and says using Oakland police to try to remove the protesters from the school is an inefficient use of city assets.

Fife says the district is close to reaching a deal to sell the property that would allow community programs to continue there.

Parker Elementary officially closed on May 25 – it's one of 11 schools that school board voted to close or merge because they were under enrolled.

Since then, a group of parents and activists, known as the Parker Liberation Activists, has been occupying the school.

