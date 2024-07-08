Patelco credit union system stabilized

Patelco credit union's systems have been stabilized after a recent ransomware attack.

The June 29 hack paused banking services for nearly half a million Patelco credit union members.

The security breach has left them barred from electronic payments, deposits and transfers.

As of Sunday, the Dublin-based credit union says it has stabilized its network and has begun processing transactions.

It says its members will soon be able to access their account balance and accounts as normal.

An exact time-frame has not been announced.

