Paul Flores found guilty of Kristin Smart's murder

A jury has found Paul Flores guilty of murdering Kristin Smart when the two were students at Cal Poly in 1996, according to KION.

A second jury acquitted Flores's father, Ruben Flores, 81, of being an accessory to murder, according to KION.

Paul Flores will be for first-degree murder sentenced on December 9 at 9 a.m., according to KION. He faces a sentence of 25 years to life.

Prosecutors claimed that Paul Flores, 45, killed Smart after attempting to rape her following a party. Witnesses said Flores was the last person to be seen with Smart. Her body has never been found.

Authorities had claimed that the elder Flores helped his son cover up Smart's slaying. They claimed that Smart was buried in the yard of the elder Flores' home.

Kristin Smart went missing on May 25, 1996 while attending California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and has not been heard from since. (Photo by Axel Koester/Sygma via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Father and son were tried by separate juries. The jury for the father reached its verdict yesterday, but its decision has been sealed while the son's jury continued deliberations.