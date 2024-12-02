49ers: McCaffrey's PCL injury confirmed, will not need surgery

article

It’s been a rough day – and a rough season - for 49ers fans. Many are depressed over a brutal loss Monday night in Buffalo and a new injury for Christian McCaffrey. But some fans say they are still not giving up hope on the season just yet.

The bad news about Christian McCaffrey was confirmed by head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday afternoon – McCaffrey has a torn PCL in his knee. The good news he will likely not need surgery but he will still be out for at least six weeks and will be put on the injured reserve list. "He will get through this he is a hell of a player and a hell of a person and an unbelievable 49er and he will be back stronger than ever next year to help us," Shanahan said during a Monday news briefing.

At Levi’s Stadium on Monday fans shared in their feelings that the injuries to key players over the course of the season -- including McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and Brock Purdy among others – have made it a very tough road. All also expressed feelings that the team may be down but it is not out. "I have been a season ticket holder since 1991 and I have seen a lot of good seasons and I have seen a lot of bad seasons. So it is what is is…so, no, I am not depressed," said fan Patrick Garrison.

"Anything is possible. I have seen the Niners come back and take it all. I have seen them have a losing season and bring it all back. So we can do anything the Niners it is in their blood," said fan Vanessa Grozav. Daryle "The Guru" Johnson is a midday host on 95.7 The Game. Johnson said when he found out Fred Warner has been playing for two months with a fractured bone in his ankle that alone tells the story of a team which has not given up.

"You know to me that signals the Niners in that locker room the players have not given up and of course it did not go the way they wanted but to be honest they are two games back and I have got a saying on the show – if the math is still there go for it!," Johnson said.

In one positive development, Shanahan said that Nick Bosa is expected to be back in practice on Wednesday and will be evaluated on a daily basis. The 49ers play host to the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.