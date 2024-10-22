Pedestrian dies in San Francisco near UCSF

article

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday near the campus of UCSF, police said.

The man was struck about 8:45 a.m. near Parnassus Avenue and Stanyan Street, police said.

Paramedics tried to save him, but he was declared dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and drugs and alcohol don't appear to be factors, police said.

SkyFox flew overheads and spotted a large white truck, which remained nearby.

No further details were immediately released.