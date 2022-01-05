Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in San Jose

article

San Jose police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening where a bicyclist has died.

Officials said the collision happened in the area of Queens Lane and Old Bayshore Highway at around 6:15 p.m.

Police initially said the victim was a pedestrian who was transported to a local hospital and then later died. Officials later clarified the victim had been on a bicycle prior to the collision.

There is no vehicle or suspect information at this time.

Expect delays in the area and use alternate routes to avoid street closures as police investigate.

This is the second fatal collision of 2022 according to police.

We will bring you more details as they become available.