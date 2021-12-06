Pedestrian killed in San Jose hit-and-run crash

Police are at the scene of a fatal collision where a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Monday evening.

Police said on social media the crash happened at 7:27 p.m. at the intersection of Tully and Quimby roads.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. This is San Jose's 21st pedestrian death of 2021.

The public is asked to avoid the area while police investigate. Traffic will be impacted for several hours police said.

There was no vehicle description or suspect information immediately available. SJPD said a press release was forthcoming.