Pedestrian killed in San Francisco hit-and-run collision

The Brief A pedestrian was killed at Mission and South Van Ness streets in San Francisco on Monday afternoon. Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. There is no suspect information to share at this time.



Police in San Francisco say a pedestrian was killed on Monday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash after the driver fled the scene.

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue at 3:23 p.m. on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, who was already dead.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services sent out a Nixle alert to avoid the area because of the emergency workers at the scene.

Police said they are investigating the crash.

SFPD said anyone with information should contact them at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

What we don't know:

No suspect information was shared. A description of the suspect's vehicle was not provided. The victim was not identified.

The Source SFPD and SF Dept. of Emergency Management Services.