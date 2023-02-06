Pedestrian struck, killed Monday near I-680 onramp in San Jose

article

A pedestrian was killed on Monday in San Jose after being struck while he was walking in a crosswalk, the San Jose Police Department said.

Officers were called to the area of Jackson Avenue and the southbound Interstate Highway 680 on-ramp at approximately 7 a.m. on reports of a collision.

According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has the identity of the driver.

SJPD said this is the first pedestrian death of the year.

