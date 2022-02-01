Peninsula recovering from PG&E power outage

article

Pacific Gas and Electric customers along the Peninsula are recovering from a power outage Tuesday evening.

More than 7,000 PG&E customers were without power at the height of the outage. Areas impacted included; Redwood City, Woodside and areas along both sides of I-280 in San Mateo County, according to the utility's outage map.

Estimates for a restoration time initially said around 10 p.m. but the outages seemed to end around 7:30 p.m.

The first reports of the outage on social media came in around 6 p.m. A cause for the outage was not yet known.