2 Legionnaire's Disease deaths linked to Richmond spa

Contra Costa Health Services announced they are investigating three cases of legionnaire’s disease that are connected to a Richmond day spa.

Two people who reportedly visited the Zen Day Spa in Richmond died this past week.

A 46-year-old Richmond man and a woman who sought care at Kaiser Oakland, both died after suffering from symptoms of legionnaire’s disease. Both reported visiting the Zen Day Spa days before their symptoms began.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, standing in front of the closed spa, Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia along with Dr. Neera Sreenivasan, who serves as a deputy health officer, gave details of the investigation.

"We learned about one death on Thursday afternoon, on Friday morning -another. It was on Friday afternoon we connected it to this facility. Two Kaiser hospitals, who treated the two patients, reported the deaths to the county health department," said Dr. Sreenivasan.

According to Gioia, the Zen Day Spa reportedly did not have either a business permit or an environmental health permit, which are required.

Contra Costa Health Services asks that anyone who visited the Richmond day spa within the last two weeks, get screened by a doctor or clinic, especially if they are having symptoms.

The legionella bacterium is treatable if detected early.

One visitor to the Zen Day Spa has recovered after he contracted the bacteria from the spa.

"Legionnaire’s disease is highly unlikely to spread from one person to another," Dr. Sreenivasan said.

Typically, the legionella bacteria grows in standing or pooling water.

In addition to Contra Costa Health Services' investigation of the case, Gioia stated the county is also reaching out to physicians, hospitals, and clinics to be aware of potential cases.

