Person involved in shooting and vandalism breaks into random Oakland home, sets it on fire: officials

Oakland police say a person involved in a shooting, who was evading police, allegedly vandalized multiple properties before setting fire to a residential structure on Friday. The person is now in custody and has been placed on a mental health hold.

Police said they responded to the 9400 block of E Street just after 7:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Dispatch said they took calls that gunshots were heard in the area.

A person connected to the shooting fled on foot to the 9500 block of E Street. That's where police said the person vandalized the properties before setting fire to the residential structure, which became fully engulfed.

Oakland Fire Department said the call of a house fire came in at around 8:15 p.m. "As of now, we know that an unstable individual broke into a random house and set a fire," Michael Hunt with the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said around 8:30, the individual, whose name was not disclosed, was located in a yard in the area where they fled. The person was safely taken into custody, officials said.

Fire officials said they had the blaze under control in 30 minutes. As many as 30 firefighters responded to this incident.

"The two structures on each side were evacuated, but did not suffer any damage," said Hunt.

The Red Cross was dispatched for four residents who were displaced.

Police said they are actively investigating this incident.

