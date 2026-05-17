Person killed in early morning shooting in Sunset District

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The Brief Police responded to the 2500 block of 46th Avenue at about 5:20 a.m. after being alerted to the shooting. One victim was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, and they died at the scene.



A person was shot and killed in San Francisco's Sunset District early Sunday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police responded to the 2500 block of 46th Avenue at about 5:20 a.m. after being alerted to the shooting.

One victim was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

First aid was given by police officers before paramedics arrived and took over.

Despite their efforts, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

The death marks the 17th homicide in San Francisco in 2026, roughly double the nine homicides that were recorded in 2025 from Jan. 1 through May 17, according to the San Francisco Police Department's crime data dashboard.