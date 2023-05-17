1 stabbing, 3 separate shootings during violent night in Oakland, police say

Police are grappling with the aftermath of a violent night in Oakland.

OPD said someone was stabbed during a robbery at Jack London Square and three people were shot overnight in separate gunfire around the city, all within a 12-hour span.

The stabbing happened around 10:14 p.m. Monday near Plank in the 60 block of Franklin Street at Jack London Square, officials said. Three suspects, one armed with a knife, allegedly fled on foot after stabbing and taking the victim's belongings.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

OPD said there was a shooting in the Fruitvale Plaza at 3301 E.12th St. next to the BART station around 4:54 p.m. Monday. They found someone who was shot and took them to the hospital.

That victim's status is unknown.

Another shooting at the 1100 block of International Boulevard around 12:00 a.m. left one wounded.

Officials said they found the victim at 16th Ave and International and took them to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

The third shooting was around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue. Officials said they found evidence of a shooting and then received a call that the injured victim walked into the hospital on their own.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or shootings is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3426.

