Expand / Collapse search

Caltrain hits, kills person in San Francisco

By Bay City News
Published 
Caltrain
Bay City News
article

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 13: A commuter CalTrain prepares to leave the Fourth street station near China Basin on February 13, 2014, in San Francisco, California. San Francisco continues to be a major global tourist destination and has experienced

Expand

SAN FRANCISCO - A Caltrain commuter train fatally struck an individual on the tracks in San Francisco Saturday morning.   

According to Caltrain, the incident occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when northbound Caltrain #221 fatally struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks in Tunnel 3.  

READ ALSO: Caltrain fatally strikes person near Burlingame Station, trains stopped in both directions

 A Caltrain official said there were 178 passengers on board. None of them were injured.   

SEE MORE: Train fatally strikes person at Santa Clara station

This is Caltrain's tenth fatality in 2022.