Petaluma suspect shoplifts, threatens employees at 7-Eleven

Petaluma police are looking for a man they believe shoplifted at a 7-Eleven twice earlier this month and threatened clerks with bodily injury during the second incident.

Police say the man entered the store at Petaluma Blvd. at D St. Aug. 6 and stole several items of merchandise and left the scene on a bicycle. Store clerks didn't pursue charges.

The suspect allegedly returned at 3 p.m. Aug. 13 and stole additional items, then allegedly threatened to cause bodily injury to the clerks and attempted to dissuade them from calling the police. The man - described as a medium to large white male approximately 40 years old - left on a light blue mountain bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact officer Morgan Rasmason at (707) 778-4372.

