PG&E expands scope of possible power shutoffs

More PG&E customers could be affected by PG&E's possible power shutoff Tuesday, the utility said as it expanded the scope due to dangerous conditions that might spark wildfires.

Nearly 4,000 Napa County customers were warned they might have no electricity until Thursday morning, as well as about 1,000 people apiece living in Solano and Sonoma counties.

A small number of customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties have been added to the list of areas that might experience what PG&E calls a public safety power shutoff.

Residents in Butte and Shasta counties could experience the most widespread outages. Roughly 23,000 customers in those northern California counties are on PG&E's list.

In all, 48,000 customers across 18 counties could be affected, PG&E said.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the same time period, saying gusty offshore winds and low humidity are expected to lead to critical fire weather conditions in areas of the interior North Bay mountains and portions of the East Bay Hills and Mt. Diablo range.

To see if your address may be affected, visit PG&E at: https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/psps-events/