PG&E moratorium on pandemic-related service disconnections extended through June 30

article

PG&E customers will not lose utility service through June 30, 2021 because of a failure to pay their bill as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, following an extension Friday of the state's utility disconnection moratorium.

The moratorium, which the California Public Utilities Commission first approved last year, was set to expire April 16, likely triggering a wave of utility shutoffs across the state.

The CPUC also voted to require utility companies to draft and file plans to assist customers with back payments as the state plods out of the pandemic.

"We believe extending these customer protections like stopping service disconnections for non-payment through June ensures our customers, especially the most vulnerable, have access to safe and reliable power during this challenging time," said Laurie Giammona, PG&E Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President.

In addition to the moratorium on disconnections, the CPUC waived security deposits for small business customers, and customers in PG&E's Medical Baseline program will not be required to re-certify their qualifying medical conditions for up to one year.

PG&E customers are encouraged to reach out to the company if necessary to discuss payment plans for past-due bills and monitor energy use. The company has already reached out to more than 200,000 customers to assist in bill management.

Advertisement

Information on PG&E's financial assistance programs can be found at pge.com/billhelp.





